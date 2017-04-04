NEWS

Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for clues after they said a worker found the body of a young man on the river bank near Whitesbridge and San Mateo Avenue east of Mendota.

Investigators said they do not have a lot of details right now, but they do say they believe it was not a random act and that it likely involved some sort of disagreement with the victim.

Right now there are no suspects.

This is the fifth homicide of the year in Fresno County.
