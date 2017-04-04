Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota

Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near MendotaFresno County Sheriff's deputies are searching for clues after they said a worker found the body of a young man on the river bank near Whitesbridge and San Mateo Avenue east of Mendota.Investigators said they do not have a lot of details right now, but they do say they believe it was not a random act and that it likely involved some sort of disagreement with the victim.Right now there are no suspects.This is the fifth homicide of the year in Fresno County.