Sheriff's Office looks for two Earlimart burglary suspects

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is still searching for two men caught stealing from a home in Earlimart.

EARLIMART, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is still searching for two men caught stealing from a home in Earlimart.

Surveillance photos captured the burglary on February 8th around 9:30 in the morning. Investigators believe the suspects are either teenagers or in their early twenties.

In the photos, the two can be seen carrying multiple items from the home and drive away in a white four door sedan -- possibly a later model Nissan Altima.

If you recognize these men, you are asked to call the sheriff's office.
