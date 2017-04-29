Small plane makes hard landing in Porterville field days after deadly crash in Kern County

The NTSB in investigating a small plane crash in Tulare County.The plane went down in an orchard around 10:30 a.m. just north of Porterville. Investigators say the plane was participating in the All Red Star event at the city airport.Action News was there Friday when the plane was on display. Investigators say the pilot experienced mechanical trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing.A passenger inside the plane suffered minor injuries.The hard landing comes just two days after a 75-year-old man from Phoenix was killed when his plane crashed while planning to attend the same event.