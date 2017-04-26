Suspect shot by officer in Woodlake, authorities say

Tulare County sheriff's Office said an officer involved shooting took place at Sequoia and Acacia in Woodlake that has sent one suspect to the hospital.According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, Deputy's were in the area on a separate investigation when they came across a stolen vehicle. Deputies called Woodlake PD to come out and investigate and while officers were looking into the situation one of the officers shot the suspect.We know the suspect was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.Visual is PD has been called to investigate this officer involved shooting.