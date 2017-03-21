FRESNO COUNTY

Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing

Police are on campus investigating a student stabbing at Clovis East High School Tuesday morning. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Callifornia (KFSN) --
Police are on campus investigating a student stabbing at Clovis East High School Tuesday morning.

The lockdown has been lifted with students and parents are concerned about what happened this morning why was slashed in a fight that occurred in my school bathroom.

Video of the fight was posted online and is being viewed by students. It shows a violent struggle with one student punching the other holding him. The student is being held apparently slashes the other and the fight ends.

A graphic image of the Clovis East student's wounds posted on Snapchat.



The injured student was initially treated in the nurses office then later taken to a local hospital.

The incident kept the campus on lockdown for a couple of hours while administrators and campus police tried to figure out exactly what happened.

Clovis Police are now handling the case.

As a precaution the lockdown extended to the nearby Rayburn Middle School and precautions were taken at Reagan Elementary. Several concerned parents retrieve their children.
