Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing

A graphic image of the Clovis East student's wounds posted on Snapchat.

Police are on campus investigating a student stabbing at Clovis East High School Tuesday morning.The lockdown has been lifted with students and parents are concerned about what happened this morning why was slashed in a fight that occurred in my school bathroom.Video of the fight was posted online and is being viewed by students. It shows a violent struggle with one student punching the other holding him. The student is being held apparently slashes the other and the fight ends.The injured student was initially treated in the nurses office then later taken to a local hospital.The incident kept the campus on lockdown for a couple of hours while administrators and campus police tried to figure out exactly what happened.Clovis Police are now handling the case.As a precaution the lockdown extended to the nearby Rayburn Middle School and precautions were taken at Reagan Elementary. Several concerned parents retrieve their children.