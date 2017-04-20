Authorities said the student, Elizabeth Thomas, has been "safely recovered."
MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017
The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that it had located Cummins' vehicle. Siskiyou County is nestled in the northernmost part of California in the Shasta Cascade region along the Oregon border.
Cummins, a 50-year-old married father and grandfather, was wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. An Amber Alert had been issued for Thomas.