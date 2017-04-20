U.S. & WORLD

Tenn. student Elizabeth Thomas found, former teacher Tad Cummins arrested in Siskiyou County

Elizabeth Thompson, 15, and Tad Cummins, 50. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigations )

Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student, has been arrested in northern California, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said the student, Elizabeth Thomas, has been "safely recovered."


The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that it had located Cummins' vehicle. Siskiyou County is nestled in the northernmost part of California in the Shasta Cascade region along the Oregon border.

Cummins, a 50-year-old married father and grandfather, was wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. An Amber Alert had been issued for Thomas.
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
