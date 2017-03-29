NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top Stories for Wednesday, March 29, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Premature deaths rise in US as opioid epidemic worsens: Report
US military opens investigation into Mosul airstrike
1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
What we don't know about Nunes' White House grounds visit
Show More
10 reputed Bonanno crime family members arrested in New York City
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for pair of serial burglars
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County
National Vietnam Veterans Day
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
More Video