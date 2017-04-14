Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Fresno Police investigating a 'trail of blood' near deadly apartment fire
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Fresno Police investigating a 'trail of blood' near deadly apartment fire
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1873499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top Stories for Friday, April 14, 2017 (KFSN)
Friday, April 14, 2017 09:35AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
2 Georgia police officers fired after videos show man being punched, kicked
Decorated Marine fighting for his freedom after mandatory gun sentence
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police investigating a 'trail of blood' near deadly apartment fire
1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
Wisconsin man accused of robbing gun store and writing a threatening manifesto to Trump has been captured
Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
Show More
VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River
Police looking for shoplifter who pulled knife on employee in Northwest Fresno
22 cars involved in pile up near Lemoore Naval Air Station
DA files charges against former Central Unified teacher accused of sex with minor
Shooting in Southwest Fresno turned into possible hazmat situation after gas meter struck
More News
Top Video
Fresno Police investigating a 'trail of blood' near deadly apartment fire
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Central California Weather
VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno