NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top stories for Friday, April 28, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
2 Army Rangers may have been killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan
2 in jail after road rage shooting, Fresno Police say
Pope Francis visits Egypt after attacks on Coptic churches
Congress passes bill to temporarily avert government shutdown
1 person dead after plane crash in Kern County
More News
Top Stories
President Bush discharged from hospital
1 person dead after plane crash in Kern County
2 in jail after road rage shooting, Fresno Police say
Congress passes bill to temporarily avert government shutdown
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
Strathmore store clerk recovering after being beaten with bicycle chain
Central Valley farmers relieved President Trump is not ending NAFTA
Show More
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Kingsburg Police on the lookout for 2 dogs that have killed 15 cats
DIY braces becoming a troubling dental trend among kids and young people
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
More News
Top Video
2 in jail after road rage shooting, Fresno Police say
Loaded Cowboy Fries
Do organic car parts lead to more rat damage?
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
More Video