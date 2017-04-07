U.S. & WORLD

Toddler found passed out on sidewalk after apparent overdose, police in Ohio say

(FILE)

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio --
Police who responded to a report of an Ohio toddler apparently passing out on a sidewalk from a suspected drug overdose in the middle of the night say she was treated at a hospital, and her parents are charged with child endangering.

Portsmouth police say a frantic person approached an officer Wednesday, shortly after midnight, seeking help for the 18-month-old girl, who was unconscious and having trouble breathing. Police say the girl's father and another person drove her to a hospital before the officer arrived at the scene in the Ohio River city, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.

Police found the girl's 26-year-old mother unresponsive from a suspected heroin overdose inside their apartment nearby. She also received medical treatment.

Court records didn't list attorneys for the parents.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldtoddlerheroinOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
4 dead, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack
Uber passenger threatens driver in screaming fight over phone charger
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the giraffe experiencing 'significant changes,' may have give birth soon
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Trump's pick to lead border security wins support from Bush- and Obama-era officials
At least 4 dead, 1 arrested in Stockholm 'terrorist attack'
Nikki Haley warns the US is 'prepared to do more' in Syria
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported
Syria, Russia slam US over airstrike on Syrian air base
More News
Top Stories
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
4 dead, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Nikki Haley warns the US is 'prepared to do more' in Syria
Show More
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Syria, Russia slam US over airstrike on Syrian air base
Timeline of the Syrian civil war and US response
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos