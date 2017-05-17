Transgender victim shot and killed in Central Fresno, Dyer says

Chief Dyer says victim of shooting off 4th and Belmont in Central Fresno appears to have been transgender ..updates on @ABC30 midday — Brianna Ruffalo (@BriannaABC30) May 17, 2017

Transgender victim shot and killed overnight at Belmont and 4th st per @Fresno police. @ABC30 @BriannaABC30 pic.twitter.com/ieHVsAPerj — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) May 17, 2017

Chief Dyer said the victim was a 34-years-old transgender woman who was shot multiple times.Chief Dyer says no one called 911 after hearing the gunshots, but police responded to the multiple gunshots fired by their shot spotter detection, he says they got to the scene within four minutes where they found the victim in the street. She was transported to the hospital and about thirty minutes later was pronounced dead.Dyer says it appears there was a disturbance in an alleyway between two people which was carried out to the street where the victim was found, and based on the location of her gunshot wounds appears she was running from the suspect at the time she was shot.