FRESNO

Transgender victim shot and killed in Central Fresno, Dyer says

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. (KFSN)

By and Brianna Ruffalo
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Chief Dyer said the victim was a 34-years-old transgender woman who was shot multiple times.

Chief Dyer says no one called 911 after hearing the gunshots, but police responded to the multiple gunshots fired by their shot spotter detection, he says they got to the scene within four minutes where they found the victim in the street. She was transported to the hospital and about thirty minutes later was pronounced dead.


Dyer says it appears there was a disturbance in an alleyway between two people which was carried out to the street where the victim was found, and based on the location of her gunshot wounds appears she was running from the suspect at the time she was shot.
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Visalia's Aaron Hill returns home to make rehab start
Fresno's finest honored during award ceremony
New meat alternative trend tempting more than just vegetarians
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
More fresno
NEWS
Putin jokes he would release record of Trump's Russian meeting to Congress
Trump administration keeps Iran deal alive, but with new sanctions
Philadelphia police investigate 2nd incident of vandalism of Jewish graves this year
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
More News
Top Stories
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
Show More
CHP officers testify in preliminary hearing of woman accused of causing deadly DUI crash near Tulare
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
Stanley Pipes delivers bizarre, third-person account of fiancee's murder in court
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
Made in the Valley: MBTechnology
Visalia's Aaron Hill returns home to make rehab start
More Video