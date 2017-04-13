FRESNO COUNTY

Trial for Kingsburg man charged with murder and second DUI moving forward

A judge is moving forward with trial for Randall Corcoran, who is charged with murder. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A judge is moving forward with trial for Randall Corcoran, who is charged with murder. Investigators said he crashed into a car while under the influence of methamphetamine and Xanax in December 2015. The accident killed a mother and father-- their three daughters survived.

Corcoran was convicted of a DUI in Tulare County a year and a half before allegedly killing Matthew Cuellar and his wife Sharnae.

At that conviction Corcorn entered a plea with the understanding if he were ever to be under the influence again and kill someone, he would be charged with murder.

CHP officers said Corcoran was also speeding, going 83 mph in a 55 mph zone.
One of the surviving victims of the crash suffered from head and facial fractures, and bleeding in her brain-- she was five-years-old at the time.

Corcoran's attorney said he has a past medical history involving PTSD, a panic disorder, anxiety, prostate cancer, and previous surgeries causing a need for prescription medications for pain.

The forensic toxicologist said toxic levels of meth were found in his blood sample and the doctor who prescribed Corcoran the Xanax said she saw him just the day before the accident. He reported dizzy spells and going in and out of consciousness.

The judge said this case is past mere negligence and a conscious disregard for the safety of others.

Corcoran's trial is set for April 28th. He's currently being held on $2-million bail.
