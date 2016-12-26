FRESNO

Two dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
The Fresno Fire Department reported a plane down near Sierra Sky Park around 1:30 p.m. and crews located debris on the San Joaquin River. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are dead Monday after a small plane crashed in Northwest Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department said.

Firefighters reported a plane down near Sierra Sky Park around 1:30 p.m. and crews located debris on the San Joaquin River.


The cause of the crash is unknown and the identities of the victims have not been released.


