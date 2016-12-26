Two dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno

From FAA's Allen Kenitzer: The aircraft, an Express S-90 experimental, crashed in pond north of Sierra Sky Park under unknown circumstances. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) December 26, 2016

Two people are dead Monday after a small plane crashed in Northwest Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department said.Firefighters reported a plane down near Sierra Sky Park around 1:30 p.m. and crews located debris on the San Joaquin River.The cause of the crash is unknown and the identities of the victims have not been released.Stay with ABC30 for updates.