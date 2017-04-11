NEWS

United Airlines slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident

A United Airlines counter is seen at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

After viral videos of a bloodied passenger being dragged off an overbooked United Express flight by aviation security fueled criticism of the airline, Twitter users poked fun at the airline's tactics.

Since the incident, people have been coming up with some new ideas for United Airlines slogans and sharing them with the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.
Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinesair traveltravelbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions warns of 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
Tillerson draws line in the sand over Russia's support of Assad regime
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee
Top issues on the table as Tillerson heads to Moscow
More News
Top Stories
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
USPS offering new service this week to combat mail theft
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Officials anticipate 'endgame' with fugitive who sent manifesto to Trump
Show More
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Clovis Unified Superintendent Janet Young announces her retirement
Madera County woman heartbroken after caretaker allegedly steals thousands worth of jewelry
Merced County officials say California gas tax necessary to fix crumbling roads
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly crash while drunk to be arraigned Tuesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos