FRESNO

Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation

Wednesday, former music Gabriel Argote teacher was sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting two girls. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Gabriel Argote showed no emotion and faced the opposite direction from one of his victim's mother when she took the stand. Wednesday, the former music teacher was sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting two girls.

"Mr. Argote has pled no contest to six counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, in other words-- child molest on 2 different victims," said Deborah Girard, District Attorney.

Argote was arrested last year after one victim reported he inappropriately touched her during a music lesson on Valentine's Day. After we reported on his arrest, a second victim came forward.

Argote has admitted to sex crimes dating back to 2009.

The two victims' families appeared in court for Argote's sentencing, but did not want to be identified or speak on camera. At a previous court hearing, one of the victim's parents said they were satisfied with his punishment.

"He got enough time that, by the time he's out, our child will be old enough to be an adult and able to deal with the situation," said victim's parent.

Girard said the families agreed to the plea agreement of 18 years in prison so their daughters wouldn't have to show up in court to testify against Argote. She urges any sex crime victim to come forward.

"I'm just thankful these girls were brave enough and the families were brave enough to come forward, because without them, we wouldn't be able to prosecute."

Argote will be transferred to state prison, and one of the victims' mothers said she feels comfort knowing her girls will be safe from him for a long time.
