VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are looking for four suspects, who were caught on camera, after a 'beer run' robbery took place at the ARCO AM/PM gas station

The Fresno County Sheriff's Department is looking for four suspects, who were caught on camera, after a 'beer run' robbery took place at the ARCO AM/PM gas station on Chestnut and Central avenues in Fresno County.

Investigators say video shows two of the suspects walked into the store, straight to the back where the alcohol is stocked. The two suspects each grabbed an 18-pack of beer and ran towards the door.

A Good Samaritan customer grabbed both of the suspects by the shirt -- temporarily preventing the suspects from escaping.

That's when a third suspect appeared from the side of the parking lot and pulled a gun on the Good Samaritan customer. At the same time, a fourth suspect picked up an 18-pack of beer that was dropped by one of the first two suspects.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects. Here is how the Fresno County Sheriff's Office described them:

Suspect #1 in black sweatshirt: Hispanic, 5'6", thin build, approximately 16 - 18 years old. He has a dark mark under his left eye, which is possibly a mole, tattoo or piercing.

Suspect #2 in red Fresno State sweatshirt: Hispanic, 5'5", thin build,
approximately 16 - 18 years old.

Suspect #3 in red sweatshirt with gun: Hispanic, 5'6", stocky build, late
teens or early 20s.

Suspect #4 in black sweatshirt: Hispanic, 5'7", thin build, approximately
16 - 18 years old.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call Fresno County Sheriff's Detective Floyd Avila at (559) 600-8060 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.
