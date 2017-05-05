MADERA COUNTY

VIDEO: Man flung from car during dramatic robbery in Madera County

EMBED </>More News Videos

An intense robbery in the Madera Ranchos ended with a man being flung from the suspect?s getaway car. (KFSN)

MADERA RANCHOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
An intense robbery in the Madera Ranchos ended with a man being flung from the suspect's getaway car.

As the victim was leaving the gas station he caught a woman in his car taking his iPhone. When he ran after her she jumped inside a pickup truck waiting for her.

The victim then held onto the truck as it drove into oncoming traffic-- then back into the parking lot. That is when he was thrown to the ground.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects involved.

If you know who anything about the suspects you should call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
