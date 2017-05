The incident happened Monday just before 6 p.m. on Avenue 328, near Highway 63, just north of Visalia. The CHP says 34-year-old Mario Cano was driving under the influence of alcohol when he allowed his Linoln Navigator to drift into an on-coming lane hitting another car.The 51-year-old driver of that vehicle died at the scene. His 57-year-old and 13-year-old passengers were taken to local hospitals.