Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia Police arrested 18-year-old Chaylin Funez early Monday morning at a residence on West Prospect Avenue. Police believe that's where her boyfriend lives.

On Saturday evening, police say he was a passenger in the vehicle Funez was driving, and got into some sort of argument with a man walking his dog.

"At this point, we don't know exactly what lead to that verbal dispute where the victim intervened," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice. "That's why we want to try to locate that other identified male that can provide some information."

Eric Fisher, 35, was doing yard work when he heard the fight and tried to break it up.

Funez's boyfriend got back in the car, then according to police, she flipped around, sped up and ran over Fisher. She then backed up over him, dragging him down Prospect, before taking a right on Turner Street, where Fisher was finally freed. His 8-year-old daughter saw everything, and his wife came outside and pleaded for the driver to stop.

Fisher died at the hospital, and police began to investigate the unusual and ugly case.

"Late Sunday evening, we received a tip regarding the possible location of the suspect vehicle," Sgt. Maurice said. "That suspect vehicle involved with the homicide was found early yesterday morning."

Sgt. Maurice says the vehicle had damage consistent with the hit and run on Conyer and Prospect.

After locating and impounding the vehicle, police found Funez and her boyfriend a few hours later. She was arrested on homicide and hit and run charges, but police released him, believing he was only a witness to the crime.

Over the phone, Fisher's brother-in-law said the arrest has brought some relief to the family. They feel blessed that members of the public shared crucial information with police.

"Specifically we want to thank the public in this case," Sgt. Maurice said. "We received numerous tips over the weekend that directly lead to the information that our detectives were able to make an arrest in this case."

Funez's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
