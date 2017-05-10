Woman injured in abandoned home fire in Southeast Fresno

A woman is recovering from injuries after a house fire in Southeast Fresno.Investigators say two people were inside this home on Fillmore near Chestnut when the flames broke out. They say one man got out and ran from the scene. A woman had to break a window to escape and was injured in the process.Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting up from the building."The flames were 30 feet into the sky and they did burn some of the lines on this power pole and so caused an increased element of risk to the firefighters obviously," said Tony Escobedo, Fresno Fire Department.Firefighters say the home has burned several times before and is vacant. The cause is still under investigation.