FRESNO

One person injured in shooting in parking lot of Northeast Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno after two men exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of Fresno Ag Hardware at Gettysburg and First.

According to police, the suspect got into a car with 2 other subjects threatening to rob them. At that point, the passenger in the car made a suggestion. He told the suspect that there was marijuana in the trunk of the car and that the suspect could have it. The suspect then exited the vehicle and the other two subjects got out the car also. That's when the parties exchange gunfire. Bullets struck multiple cars and one of the people involved.

When police arrived they followed a blood trail that led to one of the subjects who had been shot in the arm but it has not yet been determined if the person shot was the suspect or one of the other people involved.



Police have a large area of the parking lot blocked off as they investigate.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
