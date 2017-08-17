FRESNO

Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say

Two people are recovering from injuries after a car hit a pedestrian in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are recovering from injuries after a car hit a pedestrian in Northwest Fresno.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Shaw and Valentine. Officers believe the pedestrian was drunk and witnesses say they saw the victim in the middle of the intersection.

"The pedestrian is believed to have been consuming a significant an amount of alcohol and potential drug use. We believe those are factors in this collision," said Lt. Steve Card, Fresno Police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic wasn't hurt in the crash -- but went to the hospital for a medical issue.
