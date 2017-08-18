FRESNO COUNTY

Pedestrian killed after being hit by a truck near Kingsburg

The CHP say a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian has resulted in a fatality at Academy Avenue and Mountain View Avenue (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
The CHP say a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian has resulted in a fatality onMountain View Avenue west of Academy Avenue, just north of Kingsburg.

Investigators say a pedestrian was in the middle of the street, in the number one lane of Mountain View Avenue, when he was hit by a Chevrolet Avalanche. It is unclear if the man was crossing the street or why he was in the roadway.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

This story will be updated.
