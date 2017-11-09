PETS & ANIMALS

After first birth watched by millions, April the giraffe might be pregnant again

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know that giraffes can run up to 35 mph? Check out these fun facts about giraffes. (ABCNews.com)

April the giraffe fans, another livestream may be in your future.

The long-necked mom who starred in a livestream watched by millions while she was pregnant might be pregnant again, teased Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park owner in Harpursville, New York.


"I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy," he told ABC News on Thursday.

The last time the viral mama was pregnant, millions watched her livestream from February through April. She became a sensation, inspiring copycat pregnant humans and even April merchandise.


The baby, her fourth child, was named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope. Patch said that Tajiri, who is now about 10 feet tall, is very healthy and that April is an excellent mother to him.

"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," he said.

As to whether the next April pregnancy would be live-streamed, Patch seemed to tease that it would be a possibility.

"Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world?" he asked. "You tell me."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby giraffebaby animalszooanimal news
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
Abandoned dog looking for a furever home
Madera County Sheriff's Department rescues deer from swimming pool
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Thieves hand out donuts during armed robbery
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson briefly addresses concerns about a strike at school board meeting
Preliminary hearing for Fresno County Sheriff's Detective ended its second day with experts finding no evidence
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Show More
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
Gun burglaries on the rise in Fresno, suspects not only targeting businesses but breaking into homes
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Valley resident gets life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis in Russia
Christmas music hitting the airwaves in the Valley
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
More Video