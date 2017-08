Tex and his handler, Deputy Jacob Stark, appeared at the Tulare Noon Kiwanis Club Meeting at Compadres Bar and Grill.Tex is a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd that is cross trained in protection and narcotics detection. Along with Deputy Tony Rodriguez and his K-9, Jack, Deputy Stark demonstrated how they train their dogs for protection.Tex and Jack are two of the Tulare County Sheriff's 13 K-9s.