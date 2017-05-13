PETS

120 animals find their forever home at Valley Animal Center Super Adoption

The fifth annual event brings local rescues together in one location, so families can shop for a new furry friend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif.
Dozens of adoptable animals found their forever homes Saturday, far surpassing the goal set by organizers of the annual Super Adoption event.

A record-setting 120 dogs and cats were adopted at the Valley Animal Center - beating out last year's number of 80 adoptions. The fifth annual event brings local rescues together in one location, so families can shop for a new furry friend.

In total, 14 rescues came together to promote animal shelter adoptions.

"All of these rescues carted from the Central Valley, we've got somebody that drove an hour and a half to get here with their adoptables," Devon Pendergast with the Valley Animal Center said. "They're all rescues, and they're all here with the same common goal and that's to find adoptables their second chance at a forever home."

Action News meteorologist Alena Lee had the honor of hosting the record-setting event, and ABC30 is a very proud sponsor of Super Adoption.
