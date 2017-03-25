Two young men were arrested on theft charges, accused of stealing puppies from a family near Cypress.Home security video shows two young men hopping over a backyard fence and stealing six Husky puppies, according to police.The incident happened on March 2 on Ridge Stream Lane."They took our dogs," Juan Castillo, the owner of the puppies, said. "My daughter came home from school, and I showed her the video."That is when the real shock set in.Castillo's daughter, 18-year-old Evelyn Salgado, said she recognized the two men in the video.She said she used to be in a dating relationship with Jose Reyes and that the other young man in the video is his younger cousin, Victor Galindo."It was devastating to know that at one point I dated this person," Salgado said. "Like, you never know who these people are when you first meet them."Castillo said he went to the ex-boyfriend's house and demanded for the dogs back, but that he was told all except one, Princess, had been sold already.A family member left Princess on a trash can in a park for Castillo to pick up, according to police.Now that Salgado has Princess back in her arms, she's pleading with whoever bought the stolen puppies to do the right thing."We hope we can get them back and people have a heart to give them back to a family who lost these puppies in a horrible way," Salgado said.Anyone with information on the puppies' whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Constable Pct. 4 at (281) 376-3472.