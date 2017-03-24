PETS

Celebrities who adopted pets and support #AdoptDontShop

These celebrities love their adopted pets! (chrissyteigen/instagram)

#AdoptDontShop has become a way for people to express their support for animals shelters on social media. Even celebrities like Olivia Munn and Hilary Swank have joined the movement. Patrick Stewart has shown his support for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals by fostering a pitt bull named Ginger.

According to the Human Society of the United States, 2.7 million adoptable cats and dogs are euthanized each year in the U.S.

"The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them," the organization said on their website. "When you adopt, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter space for another animal who might desperately need it."

Here are celebrities who have adopted pets and support #AdoptDontShop.

Patrick Stewart and Ginger

Hilary Swank and Rumi and Kai
"Me and my peanut #AdoptDontShop #changethepathofasoul #HilarooFoundation"

"Fountain of trouble #DogsOfInstagram #AdoptDontShop @hilaroofoundation"

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers and Frankie and Chance
"We are rescues. Thanks for saving us @socialteesnyc & @loveleorescue #adoptdontshop (throwback to when I was just a tiny little pup)"

Liam Hemsworth and Tani and Dora
"Love these girls. #rescuedogs"
