Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
PETS
It's cuteness overload on National Puppy Day
Prepare for cuteness overload on National Puppy Day.
kfsn
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 09:05PM
WARNING: It's National Puppy Day and the amount of cuteness from all these puppies might make your device explode.
WATCH: Puppies in 360
In celebration, the Los Angeles Animal Services let dozens of adorable pups out to play with hopes that they can find a new home. Visit your local animal shelter for information on how to adopt a pet.
pets
puppy
animal
cute animals
buzzworthy
feel good
