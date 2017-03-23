Puppies look for their forever home

The idea with National Puppy Day is to remind people to adopt, not shop. The valley is home to a number of animal shelters looking for a good home including the Valley Animal Center -- one of the largest no-kill shelters in the area.1. Start puppy care as early as possible. Vaccinations can be started as early as 6 weeks and are boostered every 3-4 weeks until 16 weeks of age. They can help build up immunity against viruses such as Parvo!2. Deworming is very important for both pet and owner. Some parasites are zoonotic, which means they can be transferred to other animals, including people! So getting pups dewormed at an early age is highly recommended.3. Keeping your puppy off the ground if taking them out to public places when they haven't been completely vaccinated is very important.4. Spaying and neutering is another way to extend the life of your pup. The procedure helps lower possibilities of cancer in the later years of your pet's life!5. Start training for you puppy before he or she becomes too much to handle. Training can begin at any time and age. You can begin with basic commands, such as "sit", "stay", "off" and "heal." Leash training at an early age is also important to prevent bad habits such as pulling.