Tough pup recovers from heroin overdose

A small dog found suffering from a heroin overdose is recovering well, authorities say.Carrollton Police Department officers found the incapacitated dog on the floor of a truck parked in a Home Depot parking lot over the weekend. The dog was transferred to the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for emergency treatment, and officials say the animal is expected to make a full recovery.Upon discharge, the animal will be transferred into the care of the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center.The dog's owners, who were not identified, were allegedly inside the Home Depot switching price tags. They have been arrested and charged with heroin possession and fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing.