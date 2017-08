A long police standoff came to an explosive end in Southeast Fresno Sunday morning.Police surrounded a home near the intersection of Tulare and Fourth late Saturday night. Several officers and a SWAT team swarmed the area, and while a witness streamed it live on Facebook-- several flash grenades echoed in the distance.At this point, police have not said what led up to the standoff or whether anyone was arrested, but they had a couple ambulances on the scene.