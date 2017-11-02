U.S. & WORLD

Police arrest man suspected of opening fire, killing 3 people at Colorado Walmart

(Thornton Police Department via AP)

THORNTON, Colo. --
Police say they've arrested a man suspected of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and immediately opening fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.


Thornton police say 47-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested Thursday morning, about 14 hours after he fled the store in a car. Authorities used security video to help identify him.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Wednesday night that the shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

He says the motive is unknown.

Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver in a busy shopping center. The woman died later at a hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldwalmartColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
Walmart to host holiday parties for customers
Papa John's cites NFL controversy in weak pizza sales growth
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
2 people injured in mobile home fire near Tulare
6 people displaced after early morning house fire in Southwest Fresno
Police looking for suspects in fatal hit and run crash in Visalia
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart
Fans of both teams in the World Series packed bars all over the Central Valley to watch the big game
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
Show More
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno Police
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
Tulare County dairies join first of its kind renewable energy project
Fresno's Catholic bishop sweating out game 7 of the World Series with fellow fans at Fresno State
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos