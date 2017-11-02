DEADLY SHOOTING

Police release photo of person of interest wanted for shooting, killing 3 people in Colorado Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down." (KFSN)

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) - Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down."

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingwalmartColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DEADLY SHOOTING
Family receives peace after judge sentenced their father's murderer to 50 years in prison
BREAKING AT 11: 1 dead in shooting near Univ. of Utah, people told to shelter in place with suspect still on the run
One male dead after shooting in Central Fresno
Jury to decide whether Kori Muhammad is mentally competent to stand trial after shooting rampage in Fresno
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Astros beat Dodgers in game 7: Win first World Series title
Fans of both teams in the World Series packed bars all over the Central Valley to watch the big game
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
Family rift could mean stronger case against man accused of murder, escaping Fresno Police
State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
Tulare County dairies join first of its kind renewable energy project
Show More
Fresno's Catholic bishop sweating out game 7 of the World Series with fellow fans at Fresno State
Gas tax increase to pay for road repairs and maintenance statewide
Mariposa County crews preparing for possible flash flooding
Family receives peace after judge sentenced their father's murderer to 50 years in prison
President of the Philippines sends student a special message
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fans of both teams in the World Series packed bars all over the Central Valley to watch the big game
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Students and faculty at Ahwanhee Middle School honor their beloved coach as a retirement surprise
More Video