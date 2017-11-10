Police search for suspects who tied up, pistol whipped, robbed elderly couple in Southeast Fresno

Fresno Police are searching for two suspects who they said broke into an elderly couple's home, tied them up, assaulted them, and robbed them.The incident took place at an apartment complex around 10:00 a.m. near Tulare and Clovis Street in Southeast Fresno.Police said a neighbor walked in during the robbery and scared the intruders away who got away with an undisclosed amount of money.Authorities are now searching for the suspects.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.