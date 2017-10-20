Police stepping up security for big crowds expect on Fulton Street for grand re-opening

It's the quiet before the crowds on Fulton Street, as Downtown Fresno Police Officers patrol the area by bike. Saturday, thousands of people are expected for the grand reopening."We have just under 40 officers that will be assigned to that event from our Downtown Policing District, our southwest investigators, our mounted patrol unit, our traffic unit are going to be there along with contract officers as well," said Capt. Mark Salazar with the Fresno Police Department.Salazar said they are ready for the many residents that will enjoy the celebration.Local business owners like Raul De Alba are happy to hear about the additional staff."The presence of officers would be a plus downtown for this event. I know there is going to be plenty of security."De Alaba said he has his own security measures to keep his jewelry safe, but is not too worried about crime.Along Fulton Street, music booths will be set up as well as beer gardens. Police told us they will have dozens of volunteers out and explorers will have a lost and found booth.Not only will officers be keeping a close eye on the crowds on Fulton Street, they will also be watching your cars in the nearby area."When they come down here to the opening we don't want their car broken into or stolen. Our traffic squad is going to focus on preventing that from happening," said Salazar.Parking garages will be staffed with security officers. Police will also be monitoring the street with cameras through the Real Time Crime Center.The large crowds also bring additional concerns in light of the Las Vegas tragedy."It took a good two weeks for us to get the resources together what do we need. We have horses out there, bike officers. We have a strong plan to deal with any situation that will come out anything like that," said Salazar.A celebration that police hope will stay safe and Downtown Fresno Partnership said Fulton Street it is going to be the safest place in the city.