POLITICS

ABC News projects Phil Murphy defeats Kim Guadagno in New Jersey gubernatorial election

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Democrat Phil Murphy beat Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the election to replace the two-term, term-limited incumbent Governor Chris Christie, in an ABC News projection.

WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News Election Night Coverage

Polls closed at 8 p.m. New Jersey and Virginia are the only states electing governors this year.

CLICK HERE FOR NEW JERSEY ELECTION RESULTS


Murphy had racked up a double-digit lead in polls and cast himself as a check on unpopular Republican President Donald Trump and pinned his campaign on Christie's low approval ratings. He linked Guadagno to Christie at nearly every opportunity.

Trump lost New Jersey last year by 14 points and Christie's image suffered a downgrade after the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and a failed presidential run that saw him frequently leaving the state to campaign.

That, coupled with New Jersey's nearly 900,000 Democratic voter registration and a huge cash advantage, had Guadagno running as an underdog in a state that she helped govern as Christie's deputy for the past eight years.

Murphy, 60, is a wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive who loaned his primary campaign $16 million. He led the firm's operations in Hong Kong and Germany before President Barack Obama tapped him to serve as the United States' ambassador to Germany in 2009. He has never held elected office before. Murphy is a resident of Middletown in Monmouth County.

On the issues, Murphy has promised to establish a public bank of New Jersey and has prioritized school, pension and transportation funding. He says he would legalize and tax marijuana as well as re-institute a Jon Corzine-era millionaires tax to help finance his promises.

EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the race for New Jersey's next governor.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey politicsphil murphykim guadagno2017 electionu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Hanford expected to award first cannabis permits Tuesday
California proposes armored cars to transport pot tax money
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Filipino WWII veterans awarded Congressional Gold Medal
More Politics
Top Stories
Hanford expected to award first cannabis permits Tuesday
Starbucks robbery suspect charged
Fresno Unified teacher arrested on sexual battery indictment out of Tennessee
Trial set for 6 years after assistant CHP chief accused of helping son escape rape trial
Democrats projected to win governor's races in Virginia, New Jersey
Three men involved in the PRK gun store burglary are in custody
The City of Fresno and its sister city in France are benefiting students at Central High School
Fresno Unified is preparing for a teacher strike
Show More
Texas shooting suspect escaped from mental health hospital in 2012: Police report
Former Phillie Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Valley residents sound off about recent mass shootings
VIDEO: Church surveillance released showing the moment kidnapping victim Sherri Papini reappeared
VIDEO: Man seen trying to get into cars in Northwest Fresno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos