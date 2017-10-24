CALIFORNIA

Rent control would expand in California under proposed ballot measure

EMBED </>More Videos

A statewide ballot measure is now circulating that would allow cities and counties throughout California to expand their local rent control laws. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
A statewide ballot measure is now circulating that would allow cities and counties throughout California to expand their local rent control laws.

The Affordable Housing Act looks to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act, which bans rent control on homes and apartments built after 1995. It would allow cities and counties to determine their own rent control measures on newer units and establish vacancy control.

Proponents say California has the highest median rents in the country, with a one bedroom in Los Angeles costing around $1,350 a month, and increasing by 4.5 percent in the last year.

"Rent in California is out of control," said Ismail Marcus Allgood of South Los Angeles, one of the measure's supporters. "I moved here in 2013, and have already moved four times due to my rent being raised. That is just ridiculous."

Property owners and developers are expected to fight the measure.

The text of the proposed measure can be found here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrental propertyrentersrentsballot measurecalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Charred body found near scene of Mount Wilson fire
Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
More california
POLITICS
Assemblyman Devon Mathis accused of sexual assault
Trump has no plans to block scheduled release of JFK records
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
More Politics
Top Stories
2 homes destroyed by fire in Kings County
Police search for suspects after a man is shot in Farmersville
Body of woman found in creek near Tollhouse
Fire crews battled business fire in Malaga
Assemblyman Devon Mathis accused of sexual assault
Merced woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from the hospital
Giant pink bus making pit stops across the Valley, providing free mammograms
Fresno Unified substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he applied for another job revealing a disturbing crime
Show More
Eladio Zambrano murder trial is underway
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Smoking loud car leads Madera Police to champagne drinking driver
Two suspected of vehicle burglaries in Visalia now in custody
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
2 homes destroyed by fire in Kings County
Police search for suspects after a man is shot in Farmersville
Fire crews battled business fire in Malaga
More Video