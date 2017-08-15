U.S. & WORLD

Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue

Deputies take Takiyah Thompson into custody Tuesday.

By , Anthony Wilson, Jonah Kaplan and Tim Pulliam
DURHAM, North Carolina --
Durham County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who said she took part in toppling the Confederate statue in downtown Durham.

Takiyah Thompson, 22, was taken into custody shortly after protesters held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at North Carolina Central University.

Durham County officials called for a "respectful and productive" dialogue on race issues Tuesday following the destruction of a Confederate monument outside the old courthouse in downtown Durham.

The latest:


* County officials call for "respectful and productive" dialogue on race issues
* Sheriff will charge protester to "full extent of the law"
*Woman claims responsibility

At a news conference, Durham County manager Wendell Davis called pulling the statue down "unlawful and inappropriate."

EMBED More News Videos

Durham County manager Wendell Davis speaks


As the state has a law mandating the protection of Confederate monuments, Davis said county officials will be consulting with state officials about what to do with the heavily damaged monument.

The statue was pulled down by a group of demonstrators Monday evening. A woman climbed a ladder and put a nylon rope around it while others pulled.

The woman, who identified herself as 22-year-old Takiyah Thompson in an interview with ABC11 Tuesday, said she is a member of the Workers World Party and admitted her involvement.

"I feel like it's important to tear down these vestiges of white supremacy," Thompson.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman explains why she helped pull down the statue


Also at Tuesday's news conference, Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews addressed criticism that his officers did not intervene as the statue was pulled down. He said using pepper spray was considered, but leaders decided on restraint to avoid injuries and further chaos.

"Don't mistake restraint for inaction. If I had my deputies to engage a hostile crowd, there would have been injuries," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff Andrews speaks about statue protest


He also said people seen in the video will be arrested.

"Last night we witnessed a blatant violation of the law. No one is getting away with damaging the Confederate statue. We will pursue felony charges," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SHERIFF'S STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK

The monument of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words "in memory of the boys who wore the gray."

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video as protesters pull down the statue in Durham.


The statue is one of dozens across North Carolina and one of about 1,500 public displays across the country dedicated to the Confederacy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestvandalismdurham county newsu.s. & worldDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis
Sheriff to seek charges against Durham protestors
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis
Sheriff to seek charges against Durham protestors
The Latest: Protesters topple Durham Confederate statue
Supporters push to build $3 billion project at Temperance Flat Dam
More Politics
Top Stories
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Trump lashes out at 'alt-left' in Charlottesville, says 'fine people on both sides'
California has most hate groups in the nation
Man injured in Central Fresno shooting
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
Both Korean leaders, US signal turn to diplomacy amid crisis
After losing wife, young son in tragic accident Los Gatos man may lose home
Show More
Mother of six identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Millerton Lake
Fresno churches hold special service in wake of Charlottesville violence
Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire, lawyer says
Sheriff to seek charges against Durham protestors
Twitter users identifying Unite the Right attendees
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Woman charged with killing family gives thumbs up
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos