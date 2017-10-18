DACA

Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Vicente Fox was president of Mexico for six years, his term ended in 2006. His election ousted the party that ruled for more than 70 years.

While in office he championed the North American free trade agreement.

In Fresno today he defended the deal that president trump has attacked, and had his usual harsh but also humorous words regarding the U.S. President.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is one of President Trump's most vocal critics and did not let up in Fresno.

"I don't have anything against Trump except that he's crazy--that he's empty-headed, except that he doesn't love his nation. But I do have a great concern about his ideas that are wrong, his economic ideas that trading does not benefit the economy, is stupid," said Fox.

At a news conference following his speech as part of Fresno's Town Hall Lecture Series, Fox also repeated his attacks on Trump's proposed wall.

EMBED More News Videos

WARNING, THIS VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE - Vincente Fox - Full Press Conference



"Don't waste your money, don't invest that money in a wall it will not work invest it in education, invest it technology invest it defending environment invest it in hospitals and healthcare that's where that money should wall not to building useless walls."

Fox also joked about his humorous campaign running for President of the United States. Because he said, the office is currently vacant.

"The United States doesn't have a President. Needs a president. The guy is not a President. So the space is empty and the pay is good."

On a serious note, he offered support to DACA recipients under siege by Trump.

"So don't worry, he will not prevail. You DACA you will prevail."

But he added Mexico's economy is getting stronger, and they can have a future there if they choose.

"So don't worry about your future you can have a great future in the United States or a great future in Mexico."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpdacamexicoMexicoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DACA
Valley 'Dreamers' scramble to renew application before Oct. 5 deadline
Daca Deadline for Dreamers
Deadline here to renew DACA
Time running out for DACA registration
More daca
POLITICS
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
VA employees demand agency to fill thousands of vacancies
If the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games go over budget taxpayers could foot the bill
City Council approves construction of Northwest Visalia apartment complex despite protest from dozens
More Politics
Top Stories
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
Fresno County leaders beefing up security measures downtown
Career tech expo draws in thousands of high school students
Semi-truck accident causes major traffic backup on the Grapevine
Surveillance video captures the moments leading up to officer involved shooting in Atwater
Elderly man severely beaten in Madera, suspects steal his wallet
Show More
Gang member arrested with sawed off shotgun in West Central Fresno
FBI warns Californians scam that involves a female caller screaming for help
Goodell: NFL not changing its national anthem policy
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
Fresno Mayor releases statement after the passing of Ambassador Phillip Sanchez
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos