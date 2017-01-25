FRESNO

Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city

(ABC30 Breaking News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to Mark Standriff, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand does not plan to authorize any change to the city's current status.

This comes on the same day as President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on immigration. The orders will increase the number of border patrol enforcement officers and lay the groundwork for building a wall on the border with Mexico.

According to Trump, an office dedicated to helping U.S. citizens who have been victims of crimes by undocumented immigrants will be created. Trump also said that federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities will be cut off.

A sanctuary city is a city that has adopted a policy of protecting illegal immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws in the country in which they are now living illegally.
