POLITICS

Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

Graduates walk out of a commencement at Notre Dame as Vice President Mike Pence speaks. (@BenJustDuIt)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --
Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out Sunday as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was invited to speak after Notre Dame students and faculty protested the prospect of President Donald Trump being invited to become the seventh U.S. president to give the commencement address.

Pence spoke briefly of Trump, praising his speech to the leaders of 50 Arab and Muslim nations earlier in the day in Saudi Arabia. Pence said the president "spoke out against religious persecution of all people of all faiths and on the world stage he condemned, in his words, the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews and the slaughter of Christians."

Trump has faced harsh criticism for his anti-Islamic rhetoric during the campaign, as well as his administration's legal battle to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.



Earlier in the ceremony, valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine urged a "stand against the scapegoating of Muslims" and criticized Trump's push to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Cassandra Dimaro and her parents were among those who walked out. Dimaro told the South Bend Tribune that it was a show of solidarity "for those of us impacted by the policies of the Trump administration."

Pence didn't comment on the walkout, which was expected, but he did allude to clashes at campuses elsewhere that have derailed appearances by controversial speakers, such as conservative firebrand Ann Coulter at the University of California at Berkeley.

"This university (Notre Dame) is a vanguard of the freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas at a time, sadly, when free speech and civility are waning on campuses across America," he said.
Related Topics:
politicsmike pencegraduationIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Political leader fears funding for tree mortality projects may dry up
Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
More Politics
Top Stories
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Fresno
Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor Marina finds way out
Head-on crash along Highway 180 leaves man dead
Tow truck workers honor fellow driver killed in Highway 99 accident
Residents say neighbor rushed to help after fire broke out inside Central Fresno home
Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school
Show More
Former Kings SPCA manager arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges
8 hurt after jet collides with truck on service road at Los Angeles International Airport truck on service road at LAX
Pelco by Schneider Electric in Clovis laying off 200 employees
Great White Shark spotted near Avila Beach
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos