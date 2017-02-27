CALIFORNIA

Judge blocks California law protecting officials' privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A judge has ruled that supporters of gun owners' rights are free to publish the home addresses and telephone numbers of California state lawmakers who voted for firearms restrictions.

U.S. Chief District Judge Lawrence O'Neill of Fresno issued a preliminary injunction Monday blocking a state law that lets public officials demand that their private information be removed from the internet.

The Legislature's lawyer had demanded that advocates remove lawmakers' information from their websites.

O'Neill ruled that the state law is too broad and violates the advocates' free speech rights.

It's the second time in a week that judges decided that California lawmakers went too far in protecting the private information of public figures. A San Francisco-based federal judge last week blocked a law that allows actors to conceal their ages.
