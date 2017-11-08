NAACP voices support for Colin Kaepernick, plans push to remove 'The Star Spangled Banner' as the National Anthem

The NAACP thinks the 'The Star Spangled Banner' should be removed as the National Anthem, and now they're making a push at the State Capitol.At their 30th Annual California - Hawaii State Conference at the end of October the civil rights organization announced three separate resolutions they'll present to the California Legislature in January.The three resolutions are:I. Resolution calling for the removal from Congress the resolution making the star-spangled banner the National AnthemII. Resolution supporting the protest highlighted by Colin Kaepernick and to censure the outrageous behavior of President Donald TrumpIII. Resolution calling for quality educationIn a Facebook video post, California Hawaii President Alice Huffman said they took a closer look at the national anthem following the kneeling protest of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.A spokesperson for the NAACP tells Action News they can't say whether a lawmaker in Sacramento has yet to agree to support any or all of the resolutions, but the NAACP plans a big push to go to the State Capitol in January to make sure their resolutions are heard.The National Chapter of the NAACP also posted a video on their Facebook page saying, "athletes have always had the power to be agents of social change. It's time to #ChangeTheGame again. Are you in?"