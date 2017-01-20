Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Fresno Police are investigating reports of several people shot in southeast Fresno
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Follow the storm with the StormWarn30 Radar Map
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
POLITICS
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
kfsn
Friday, January 20, 2017 02:06PM
Americans gathered in Washington, D.C. to watch Donald Trump be inaugurated.
POLITICS
After today, America will be...
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Families at the inauguration
FULL VIDEO: President Donald Trump's inauguration speech
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno Police are investigating reports of several people shot in southeast Fresno
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
First Zika virus infection found in Fresno County
Kingpin 'El Chapo' enters not-guilty plea in NYC court
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99 near Fowler
3,000 pounds of weed disguised watermelons seized
Show More
2 men injured in shooting near elementary school in Central Fresno
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Trump May Have Early Chance to Target ISIS Leader
South Valley criminals stealing trailers at an astonishing rate
Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
More Photos
