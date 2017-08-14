Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia

Rallies were held in the Valley to take a stand against the violence in Virginia. Sunday night faith leaders in Visalia invited people from all religions and groups to come together at St. Paul's Episcopal Church to demonstrate the power of community."I'm hoping if enough people do these in enough places we won't have another Charlottesville-- that's the ultimate goal. It's very optimistic, but if you don't dream big you don't get anywhere," said Reverend Natalie Chamberlain.The Reverend welcomed people to bring signs indicating what community they are representing. She said together, they are offering prayers and insight.