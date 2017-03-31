DEVIN NUNES

Rep Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington

Embattled Valley congressman Devin Nunes (R) California is in Fresno on Friday, speaking to a group of agricultural bankers. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Embattled Valley congressman Devin Nunes (R) California is in Fresno on Friday, speaking to a group of agricultural bankers.

Congressman Nunes is expected at Tornino's Banquet Hall in Fresno for the annual agriculture lenders meeting. His audience will be a group of bankers and others involved in financing agricultural businesses.

The congressman is at the center of a political hurricane. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he's accused of stalling and diverting attention from the investigation into the Trump administration's potential ties to Russia.

Congressman Nunes is expected at Tornino's Banquet Hall in Fresno for the annual agriculture lenders meeting.



The New York Times revealed on Thursday that high White House officials provided Nunes with information about incidental monitoring of Trump campaign officials by intelligence agencies.

Nunes had describe the people he received the information from as brave whistle blowers, however it appears they are actually high officials -- adding fuel to the controversy that Nunes is simply trying to cover for the White House.

The congressman has refused to recuse himself as chair of the House Intelligence Committee which many of his colleagues have urged him to do, however he has canceled further intelligence committee hearings.

The Senate intelligence committee in the meantime began hearing testimony on Thursday about alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election process.

Congressman Nunes canceled his scheduled interview with ABC30.
