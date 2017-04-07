Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley

Representative Devin Nunes is back in the Valley after his plane touched down from Phoenix, Arizona.Nunes spoke briefly to reporters while walking out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport, saying he recused himself from the House investigation into Russia's possible tampering in the election because he felt it was the right thing to do.Nunes made the decision Thursday morning. It comes on the same day the House Ethics Committee announced it is looking into allegations he obtained unauthorized classified material.