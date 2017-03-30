U.S. & WORLD

What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Republican Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, made it clear his goal is to get to the truth. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Republican Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, made it clear his goal is to get to the truth.

"I realize if we politicize this process our efforts will likely fail."

The Senate hearing gets underway after the House Intelligence committee stumbled and stalled after Committee Chairman Republican Congressman Devin Nunes acknowledged he shared intelligence he got from the White House, with President Trump, the target of the probe.

The incident has raised questions about Nunes impartiality.

Mark Trezza, head of the political science department at Fresno City College, said, "As far as his actions going to the White House looking for information, his committee process is compromised, I don't see how you can come to any other conclusion."

Trezza believes Nunes House Committee is nearly irrelevant.

"People are just going to turn logically to the senate, regardless of what Nunes says."

Senator Burr said his committee is on the right track in pursuing information that leads to Russia.

"The takeaway from today's hearing we are all targets of a sophisticated and capable adversary."

But Nunes still believes in the role of his House committee.

"We'll see, we'll see, we are way ahead of them. Where we are at we are already starting to do some, already setting up the interviews we are going to do, we've had investigators out at a lot of the intelligence agencies for many weeks and so we will see how it goes."

Dave Derby, a member of the local grass roots political group Indivisible, sees Nunes as trying to run cover for the President.

"I think behind the scenes he may have wanted to sabotage the Intelligence Committee he chairs. I don't think Trump wanted that to go any farther with the close Russian ties and the election."

Members of various groups are planning to protest Nunes visit to Fresno on Friday. He is meeting with a farm group; they want him to hold a town hall meeting.

Congressman Nunes is scheduled to be at the Ag Lenders Society meeting at Torninos Banquet Hall Friday at one. Protestors plan to hold their vigil on the sidewalk on Blackstone Avenue starting at noon.
Related Topics:
politicsrussiadevin nunesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Surfers ride on Australian floodwaters
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
North Carolina Restaurant bans children under 5
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
North Carolina lawmakers vote to undo 'bathroom bill'
Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
More Politics
Top Stories
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union
DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford
North Carolina lawmakers vote to undo 'bathroom bill'
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Show More
Shooting investigation in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
8 Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
More News
Top Video
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Over 1,000 high school students participated in a career skills challenge day at Fresno City College
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford
More Video