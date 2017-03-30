What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe

The Republican Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, made it clear his goal is to get to the truth."I realize if we politicize this process our efforts will likely fail."The Senate hearing gets underway after the House Intelligence committee stumbled and stalled after Committee Chairman Republican Congressman Devin Nunes acknowledged he shared intelligence he got from the White House, with President Trump, the target of the probe.The incident has raised questions about Nunes impartiality.Mark Trezza, head of the political science department at Fresno City College, said, "As far as his actions going to the White House looking for information, his committee process is compromised, I don't see how you can come to any other conclusion."Trezza believes Nunes House Committee is nearly irrelevant."People are just going to turn logically to the senate, regardless of what Nunes says."Senator Burr said his committee is on the right track in pursuing information that leads to Russia."The takeaway from today's hearing we are all targets of a sophisticated and capable adversary."But Nunes still believes in the role of his House committee."We'll see, we'll see, we are way ahead of them. Where we are at we are already starting to do some, already setting up the interviews we are going to do, we've had investigators out at a lot of the intelligence agencies for many weeks and so we will see how it goes."Dave Derby, a member of the local grass roots political group Indivisible, sees Nunes as trying to run cover for the President."I think behind the scenes he may have wanted to sabotage the Intelligence Committee he chairs. I don't think Trump wanted that to go any farther with the close Russian ties and the election."Members of various groups are planning to protest Nunes visit to Fresno on Friday. He is meeting with a farm group; they want him to hold a town hall meeting.Congressman Nunes is scheduled to be at the Ag Lenders Society meeting at Torninos Banquet Hall Friday at one. Protestors plan to hold their vigil on the sidewalk on Blackstone Avenue starting at noon.