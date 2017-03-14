U.S. & WORLD

White House releases Trump tax info ahead of TV report

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON --
The White House says President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The acknowledgement came as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she has obtained part of Trump's 2005 tax forms, and prepared to discuss the document on her Tuesday night show.

The records have become highly sought-after because Trump refused to release his returns during the campaign, breaking a decades-long tradition. He claimed he was under audit.

The White House pushed back pre-emptively Tuesday night, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

"You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago," the White House said in a statement.

Trump long insisted the American public wasn't interested in his returns and said little could be learned from them. But Trump's full returns would contain key details about things like his charitable giving and how much he made each year.

The issue a major point of attack from his rival Hillary Clinton, who suggested Trump had something to hide.

The White House has not said whether or not the president plans to release his returns while he's in office.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumptaxesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Fireworks Explode During Israel Factory Fire
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Dad from viral BBC interview calls it a 'comedy of errors'
250 skulls found in clandestine graves, Mexican official says
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Texas bill proposes to regulate masturbation for men
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
Veterans gathered to support bill that will track veteran suicide in California
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno Police arrest trio of accused cigarette thieves
Woman accused of killing a former Merced County Commissioner in DUI crash now facing trial
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside store arrested
Valley music teacher admits sex crimes with girls under 14
Bishop Ochoa asks for items stolen from his car in Los Banos to be returned
Warm weather melting snow quickly causing rivers and concerns along the Kings River to rise
Visalia man wins $750K in California Lotto game, just months after dad wins $1K
Show More
Verizon store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 2 detained after high speed chase
Man arrested after robbing Chase Bank in Visalia, Police say
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos